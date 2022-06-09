Kangana Ranaut Share Glimpse Of Her New Manali Abode With Himachali Paintings & Rugs - Take A Look

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse of her second new home made of river stone in Manali. She tagged it as “authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood.”

Advertisement

Kangana shared a motley of pictures of her home on Instagram. She also shared a photograph of herself from her balcony.

Advertisement

She captioned: “Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love the decor and are curious about mountain architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional.”

“I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stones, local slates, and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries, and wooden karigiri. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in a political drama ‘Emergency’.

She also has ‘Tejas‘ where she will be playing an Indian Air Force pilot. She had also announced ‘Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda’ and ‘Sita: The Incarnation’ as her upcoming projects.

Must Read: Esha Gupta Reveals Being Advised To Sharpen Her ‘Round’ Nose & Get Rs 9000 Worth Injections For Fairer Skin: “I Went Ahead And…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram