Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Lionel Messi, and more celebrities share many things in common. All of them have a huge fanbase. Another thing is being on Instagram’s most followed list. The photo-sharing app is one of the biggest social media platforms, with roughly 1 billion users from across the globe.

It has gone beyond just connecting people from one corner of the world to the other. It has also become a tool for marketing and business for many, and we see several celebrities endorsing a brand every now and then.

Recently, Virat Kohli hit the headlines after becoming the only Indian to have 200 followers on Instagram. This makes him the third sports person after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi on the list of the celebrities with the most Instagram followers.

With Virat Kohli’s recent record, let’s take a look at the top 15 followed celebrities on the social networking app.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo- 451 million

2. Kylie Jenner- 345 million

3. Lionel Messi- 334 million

4. Selena Gomez- 325 million

5. Dwayne Johnson- 320 million

6. Kim Kardashian- 316 million

7. Ariana Grande- 315 million

8. Beyonce- 261 million

9. Khloe Kardashian- 249 million

10. Kendall Jenner-241 million

11. Justin Bieber- 239 million

12. Taylor Swift- 213 million

13. Jennifer Lopez- 212 million

14. Virat Kohli- 200 million

15. Nicki Minaj- 192 million

Though Kylie Jenner is at the second position on the list, it was Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez who were once called the ‘Queen of Instagram.’ But one cannot deny the influence Kylie has through her social media site. She likes to promote her make-up and skincare business a lot through it.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli entering the list is a huge feat for him. It is another record broken by the cricketer, and this time it is not on the field.

