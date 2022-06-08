Johnny Depp has been over the moon ever since he won defamation suit against Amber Heard. The actor may have been banned by production houses but he did return to the stage alongside musician friend Jeff Beck. He also celebrated the victory by splurging a whopping Rs 48 lakhs at an Indian restaurant. Amid it all, he talks about moving forward but that hasn’t gone very well with his ex-wife. Scroll below for details!

Ever since the verdict has been out, Johnny has been grateful to his fans for their massive support. He had previously released a statement thanking his supporters and spoke about how the jury has given his life back after 6-long years. Now, he’s shared a heartfelt video featuring all his followers outside the Virginia courthouse.

In a lengthy note, Johnny Depp had written, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together.”

Johnny Depp continued, “You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love & respect, JD.” His post has over 5.4 million likes.

As expected, his message on “moving forward” hasn’t really gone well with Amber Heard whose representative reacted and took a sly dig at Depp.

As per People, the rep of Amber Heard said, “As Johnny Depp says he’s ‘moving forward,’ women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is … be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Well, let’s see if Johnny responds to the dig by Amber.

