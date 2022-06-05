Johnny Depp has recently won the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard and is making headlines every now and then. Back in the day, he did a film titled ‘The Tourist’ opposite Angelina Jolie where fans loved their on-screen chemistry. They had a lot of kissing scenes in the film and we wonder how these two didn’t become a thing back then already. Scroll below to check out one sizzling kiss picture from the film.

To many trade pundit’s shock Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie’s The Tourist went on to become an international hit at the box office. It was directed by Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck and starred Johnny, Angelina and Paul Bettany in pivotal roles. Now coming back to the topic, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is probably the only co-star whose name isn’t linked with Angelina in the tabloids.

Angelina Jolie has always been linked to her co-stars for having such undeniable chemistry onscreen and that’s how her love story with ex-husband Brad Pitt began. The Maleficent actresses’ onscreen kisses with Johnny Depp in ‘The Tourist’ were rooted by their fans.

A user on Twitter named ‘Your Daily Movies’ shared a GIF of Angelina Jolie & Johnny Depp kissing and it has left us wondering why these two didn’t become a thing back then. Take a look at it below:

“People have two sides. A good side, a bad side, a past, a future. And that we must embrace both in someone we love.” – Elise THE TOURIST(2010) #AngelinaJolie #JohnnyDepp pic.twitter.com/xvgM8k4Eqk — Your Daily Movies 🎥 (@yourdailymovies) November 20, 2019

Imagine if these two would have been a couple? Uff, that does sound dreamy. Isn’t it?

What are your thoughts on Johnny Depp and Angeline Jolie sharing a kiss in their hit film ‘The Tourist’? Tell us in the space below.

