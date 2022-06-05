Into the recent turn of events, Shakira announced her split with longtime boyfriend and Spanish football player Gerard Piqué. He reportedly cheated on the Colombian singer and ever since then, the rumours have been doing the rounds on social media. Now, netizens from across the globe are pouring their love and support for the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer amid her separation from Piqué and rooting for her to stay strong. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Shakira is one of the biggest names in the international music industry and has sold over 60 million copies of her music albums. She recently shared the good news on entering ‘Billions club’ on Spotify music with her iconic song ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. This separation has come as a big shock to all their fans who are not reacting to the news on social media.

Advertisement

Both Shakira and Gerard Piqué released an official statement yesterday informing the fans about their separation from each other that read, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for (our) privacy.”

After Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation, Entertainment Tonight took to their official Instagram handle and shared the news, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to the same, a user on Instagram commented, “😮😮cheating on shakira #seriously ! Dude 🤬” Another user commented, “And now he’ll probably date a 22 year old bikini model.” A third user commented, “BOY, BYE!!!! Shakira deserves better. ❤️” A fourth user commented, “He’s going to regret that mistake 😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens reacting to the Colombian singer’s separation from Gerard Piqué? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Shows Off Over 30,000 Clothes In Her Wardrobe, Netizens Call It ‘Disgusting’ & Ask Her To ‘Donate To The Needy’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram