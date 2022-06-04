Pop singer Harry Styles is no less than a king because he definitely rules millions of hearts throughout the world. Now imagine asking him out on prom and he said yes! Won’t that be one huge dream come true?

Well, one can dream about it. However, one of Harry’s superfans was able to not only dream about it but was also able to achieve it. Read on to know how she did it.

Earlier singer Harry Styles‘ superfan Anna Carty, had reached out to her local radio station in Scotland and had requested them to help her out in inviting the ‘As It Was’ singer to her upcoming prom. Well, guess what? Anna made her shoot and it hit the basket.

In a video shared by the Scottish Sun, Capital FM DJ Katy J revealed that superfan Anna Carty’s request was passed on to Harry Styles and he has happily accepted to be her date for the prom. Yes, we know right!

After hearing about the request, Harry recorded a message with his RSVP for Anna in which he said, “Anna, how’s it going? It’s Harry Styles here. Hello!” He further continued, “Look, Katy J passed on your invite to the prom and I’m sure it’ll be a good Scottish party,” Harry added. “I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I’ll see what I can do.” “I’ll see you soon!”, he said as he concluded his sweet message.

This recording was played to Anna on the air on June 2 and her reaction is the exact reaction you are having right now after reading Harry accepting a fan’s prom request. After listening to Harry’s recording all Anna could say was “Oh my goodness, I actually can’t think!”

Harry’s fan Anna, says she has already picked out a “gorgeous” black and white dress for her prom. She definitely is gonna have a blast with Harry as her date!

What would your reaction be if Harry Styles accepted to be your prom date? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

