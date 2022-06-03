Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Priyanka Chopra were a great team when it came to Hollywood chemistry with their movie Baywatch, which was the latter’s first movie in Hollywood. While the movie did not go so well Priyanka did gain a lot of praise for her work.

While this happened did you know Dwayne secretly was all hearts for the Krrish actress? Well, let’s see what the actor has to say about it.

Back in 2017, Dwayne Johnson appeared as a guest on the show Now Showing for an interview where he explained that he fell in love with the actress when he first met her. The Rock said, “I love this woman, it’s funny when she came to America… She was over here, signed with our agency, with my agent, we immediately had that connection.”

Dwayne Johnson also said, “We got on the phone, we immediately vibed, we share the same DNA, the same ambition… Not only did I fall in love with her, we had this crazy idea that she would be an amazing villain on Baywatch.” Talking more about Priyanka Chopra’s role as Victoria Leeds, Johnson said, “I think in order to play a villain, the greatest of villains have this great quality and capacity and depth, and that’s exactly what Priyanka has. So it originally was written for a man… It is way cooler if we flip that over and made it a female… With Priyanka, everything is considered, every little detail is considered.”

Baywatch was released back on 29th May 2017 and was directed by Seth Gordon. The movie starred PeeCee and The Rock alongside Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, David Hasselhoff and many more.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. The movie was released in 2021 and was directed by Lana Wachowski. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson was last seen in the Netflix special Red Notice alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. The actor will be next seen as a DC superhero, Black Adam. The movie is scheduled to come out on 21st October 2022 and is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra.

