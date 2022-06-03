BTS’ popularity is skyrocketing since the last few years and it has grown exponentially since their initial debut years. The boys have had their tough days and one thing that the ARMYs absolutely love about them is the fact they do not take their fame for granted. In a recent conversation with Spotify, ahead of their Proof album release, here’s a look at what they had to say about visiting India back in 2020.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been in the news for their meet up with US president Joe Biden. The septet were at the White House to discuss the rampant hate crimes that happen against Asians in the United States and the event was streamed by millions of people, live. The boys also delivered a short speech at the venue and before having a private conversation with Biden.

If you are a fan of BTS you are probably already hearing the rumours about the band planning a visit to India as a part of their next tour. Amidst all this commotion, the members spoke to Spotify about their previously planned On tour which was scheduled in the year 2020. They mentioned how they were planning to perform around the globe at that time and guess what, if it wasn’t for the pandemic, Mumbai was also on the list.

RM, the leader of BTS, points out how they were planning to visit places like Australia, South Africa, Barcelona, and Mumbai, amongst others but it had to be called off later that year.

BTS had planned to visit India 🇮🇳 – Mumbai as part of their tour after ON but couldn't due to pandemic!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/tzVAbKR7Bs — Taehyung Indiaˢⁿ¹¹⁹|ᶜᵗ⁷⁹🎄by V •◡• (Slow) (@Taehyung_india_) June 3, 2022

As soon as BTS released this information, Desi ARMYs started imagining what Mumbai would look like if the boys planned a visit. Sharing pictures of CSMT terminus, Gateway of India, and Bandra-Worli Sealink lit up in purple, an Indian ARMY couldn’t stop gushing about how pretty it would look.

Just imagine mumbai would've looked like this if only corona wld not have happened 😭 pls I hope we get the tour for proof album pic.twitter.com/FZsaK334jf — sia⁷ (@ot7foreverever) June 3, 2022

On the other hand, this claim by BTS has also strengthened the rumours about the band inculcating India in their next tour. There have been strong rumours about them planning to start the Proof tour in July 2022 and if that is the case, they might be coming to India in August 2022. However, nothing is true unless BigHit says it. So let’s wait Desi ARMYs!

