The now on hiatus British-Irish boy band One Direction – formed in 2010, consisted of five members – Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Nial Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles. Even though they aren’t together like they were a decade ago, the boys have only had positive words for each other, however, Liam’s recent statement about Zayn raised eyebrows.

For the unversed, while on Logan Paul’s podcast Impaulsive, Zayn’s name cropped up when the Youtuber-turned-boxer pointed out the I Don’t Wanna Live Forever singer’s rude attitude/behaviour. While responding to it, a tabloid-ready headline emerged from Payne’s remark that went as there being “many reasons why I dislike Zayn.”

However, Liam Payne added that there were “many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.” Unfortunately, the former statement didn’t sit well with Zayn Malik fans and now Payne has apologized.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Liam Payne shared clarification regarding his controversial statement about former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik. The Strip That Down singer wrote, “Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have.”

Guys – I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide. They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to – but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have. — Liam (@LiamPayne) June 2, 2022

Further apologizing for the comment made during his appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast on Tuesday, Liam Payne added, “I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side.” Before signing off he said he will always be by Zayn Malik’s side, by writing, “That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever. — Liam (@LiamPayne) June 2, 2022

While Payne commented on Zayn’s behaviour, other One Direction band members like Harry Styles and Niall Horan had previously refused to discuss his private affairs in interviews.

Do you think Liam Payne’s statement about Zayn Malik was misinterpreted? Let us know in the comments below.

