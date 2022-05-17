Harry Styles is in the best phase of his life professionally. While the actor was recently seen in a cameo in Marvel’s Eternal, his upcoming next include two films – My Policeman and Don’t Worry Darling and the release of his third studio album Harry’s House. While talking about the latter, the singer-actor spoke about many things.

In a recent interview, the singer opened up on many things including his new album, the previous one Fine Lines, his One Direction past and the bond he shares with his bandmates – Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik (who quit the band in 2015) and lots more. Read on to know all he had to share.

While talking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about the special bond shared the One Direction bandmates shared, Harry Styles said that they always looked out for each other. While adding that were connected mainly because of how their shared experience of becoming massive pop stars at a young age, he added, “I feel really lucky that we always had each other to be this unit that felt like you could keep each other in check and you could just have someone else who gets it.”

Harry Styles further told Zane Lowe that it was priceless to have someone who understood exactly what each of them was going through. Speaking about where his relationship is with them now (since going on an indefinite hiatus in Decemebr 2015), the As It Was singer said, “There is very much a respect between all of us, if we did something together. And that is something that you can’t really undo. And you know, it’s like a very deep love for each other, I think.”

Check out the video here:

Hearing Harry Styles’ sweet and emotional words dedicated to him One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik we wonder if a 1D reunion is on the cards. Do you think the band will be reuniting soon? Let us know in the comments below.

