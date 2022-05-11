Harry Styles has opened up about his mental health and revealed that he started therapy five years ago after some persuasion. The singer has been vocal about a lot of private matters in his life. Previously, Styles talked about how he felt ashamed of his past s*x life.

He shared having intimacy issues and how he is working on them. The Eternals actor is also vocal about his sexuality. Though Styles doesn’t like to put labels on it as he believes it’s his personal experience, Harry has often bent gender norms through his iconic fashion.

Now, the As It Was singer speaks on his mental health and how therapy helped him despite thinking he didn’t need it. Harry Styles discussed it with Better Homes & Gardens and revealed thinking going to therapy meant “that you were broken.” “I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it,” the former One Direction member added.

“I think that accepting living, being happy, hurting in the extremes, that is the most alive you can be. Losing it crying, losing it laughing—there’s no way, I don’t think, to feel more alive than that,” Harry Styles continued. He also said that during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, he was able to process his feelings and thoughts on the splitting of One Direction.

He isn’t the only celeb who has opened up about their therapy experience. Last year, Zendaya revealed that she even went for it. The Euphoria actress even suggested others go for it if they are “able to possess the financial means.”

Justin Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, Gwenyth Paltrow, Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson, Jennifer Aniston, and more have gone to therapy as well. Now, Harry Styles is busy with his career. His latest hit song, As It Was, for which he dropped a new music video, is all over social media.

