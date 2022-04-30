Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland and Zendaya could happen with Jon Watts as the director? Spider-Man: No Way Home was the third standalone MCU movie of Holland as the wall-crawler. The film shattered several box office records and is currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time, making a whopping $1,892,416,709 at the global box office.

Obviously, when a movie becomes as successful as this one, a sequel is in the works. But considering that Holland was signed on with a trilogy deal, along with appearances in other MCU flicks, fans wonder, would there be more standalone films with the actor?

There were speculations of a Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland reprising his role. Now, as per Comicbook, a report has come in that states it could be possible, and not only Tom would return, but so will Zendaya, and will be helmed by Jon Watts. Recently, Watts hit the headlines after it was announced that he is backing away from directing Fantastic Four.

However, this doesn’t mean that he is out of Marvel. Could it be possible that the decision was made so that Jon Watts can focus on Spider-Man 4? That’s a shot in the dark, but we are hopeful. Previously, Tom Holland was asked about whether fans will see him again. The actor was honest and said that he doesn’t know if it will happen. But of course, an actor working in the MCU won’t give away such a piece of big news this soon anyway.

Previously, after No Way Home was released, its entire script was made available online. Later came a report on how it builds an arc on Zendaya’s MJ for the 4th instalment. Her character is also seen wearing a ‘Blach Dahlia’ necklace.

If Spider-Man 4 does happen, it won’t be anytime soon. Regardless of that, fans can remain hopeful that Marvel and Sony plan out another Spidey movie with Tom Holland and Zendaya.

