The wait for Stranger Things 4 is finally coming to an end. The new season about the chronicles of the Hawkins residents and especially the team led by Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is just around the corner. The makers have been dropping new things about the latest season almost every day to keep the buzz around the show going. But are we getting to smell the future already? Well, something of that sorts. Creators Duffer Brothers are now talking about the future and it all just looks exciting to us.

Stranger Things which deals with some unearthly problems and takes to the upside-down has run for three super successful seasons, giving Netflix the confidence to invest more and make it even bigger. Season 4 now takes off to Russia where the demons continue to follow the gang and Jim Hopper is still alive to back his Eleven and her team.

While we await the new season, the creators of Stranger Things, Matt and Ross Duffer are now talking about the possible spin-off of the show. Over the past few months speculations are on rise that there is already an Eleven spin-off in the making. Read on to know what the Duffer Brothers have to say about the same.

Talking about the future of Stranger Things, Matt Duffer as per Screenrant said, “We haven’t told anyone our plans! Not even Netflix! We have some ideas. In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spin-off or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, ‘Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?’ I want to feel the pull of, ‘God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.’ So that’s why we’re being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not.”

Stranger Things co-creator Ross Duffer added, “The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done, because what would be the point of that? I do think we have something that could be pretty exciting. So we’ll see…”

How excited are you? Let us know in the comments section below. Stranger Things 4 Vol 1 releases on May 27 and Vol 2 on July 1. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

