Stranger Things Season 4 trailer is here and it’s better than we could have ever imagined. The Millie Bobby Brown starrer is one of the most anticipated series of this year and got delayed due to the ongoing global pandemic. Netflix released the trailer a while ago and netizens are losing their mind on social media and reacting to the future of Hawkins. Scroll below to watch the trailer.

Advertisement

Season 4 promises a rollercoaster ride to the upside down and we are honestly not ready for it. We need time to process this trailer and we are losing our minds to it because it has exceeded our expectations. Directed by the Duffer Brothers, the show enjoys a massive fan following ever since the first instalment became crazy popular among the fans.

Advertisement

Netflix took to their Instagram handle and released the Stranger Things Season 4 trailer with a caption that read, “it’s time. ˙ǝpᴉs ɹǝɥʇo ǝɥʇ uo noʎ ǝǝs.” Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Are you losing your mind too? We can’t wait for the makers to release Stranger Things Season 4.

Reacting to the trailer, a user on Instagram commented, “I THOUGHT I WAS READY… BUT I IN FACT WAS NOT READY” Another user commented, “INJECT THIS IN MY VEINS.” A third user commented, “NETFLIX FORGET EVERYTHING BAD IVE SAID ABOUT YOU I LOVE YOU” A fourth user commented, “DOES ANYONE COPY ? THIS IS A CODE RED 🚨 I REPEAT THIS IS A CODE RED 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 ONLY 45 DAYS LEFT UNTIL MAY 27 OMG CAN YOU HEAR ME SCREAMING ?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?”

Did y’all notice the caps in the comments? Well, we hear you. We are also as excited as the other fans are.

The series stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink, Charlie Heaton and Natalie Dyer in pivotal roles.

Did y’all like the trailer for Stranger Things Season 4? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Squid Game 2 Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Confirms Comeback Of 2 Major Characters, Can You Guess?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube