Squid Game 2 will see the return of two major characters, confirms creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk. Netflix‘s record-breaking South Korean series will be returning with a second season, which was confirmed some time ago. It became the most-watched show on the streaming giant, and even though the hype has died down, fans anticipate the next season.

Recently Dong-Hyuk also announced that he will be helming a new film, ‘Killing Old People Club,’ inspired by a novel penned by Umberto Eco. The director revealed that it will surely be “another controversial film” and will be more violent than the show, which showed more than 400 deaths.

Meanwhile, Hwang Dong-Hyuk spoke to Deadline about Squid Game 2 and shared some vital information regarding the series. Dong-Hyuk aims to release the second season on Netflix by the end of 2024 while revealing the comeback of two major characters. The director said that Lee Jung-Jae’s Seong Gi-hun would be back “for sure” as the flame-haired protagonist and sole survivor of 456 players.

Another character returning to Squid Game 2 will be the actor Lee Byung-Hun’s Front Man. “I believe the Front Man will be back too,” said Hwang Dong-Hyuk. It was also previously said that the creator will try to bring back something from the first season, but it won’t be surprising to expect much as most of them were dead.

However, as per another report, Hwang jokingly said that HoYeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-Byeok, aka Player 271, in season 1, could come back as her twin sister. The show’s success was recognised as it won three SAG Awards in 2022.

On top of that, it also won one Golden Globe, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and much more. It will be a long time until Squid Game 2 is released, but one thing’s for sure, Hwang Dong-Hyuk is working hard on ideas for the next season.

