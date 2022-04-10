Noir film ‘Thar’, which stars Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Satish Kaushik and Anil Kapoor in lead roles, is all set to premiere on the OTT on May 6.

The film has an inerrant blend of suspense, mystery and thrill, set in the Western noir world and promises to be an immersive experience for its audience.

This will be the second time when the father-son duo of Anil and Harsh will collaborate on screen after the black comedy thriller, ‘AK vs AK’. Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer Thar will have a direct-to-digital premiere on streaming giant Netflix.

Thar tells the story of Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings.

Things take an interesting turn when a local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings and he crosses paths with Siddharth. ‘Thar’ is produced by Anil Kapoor Film Company, and has been directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary.

