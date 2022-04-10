While the news of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has taken over the internet, the couple continues to maintain radio silence leaving fans confused. As per the latest media reports, the Brahmastra couple is all set to tie the knot in the coming week, reportedly on April 15, and it will be a grand affair. But looks like, before resuming work, Alia and Ranbir want to get done with all the pre and post-wedding festivities.

Ranbir and Alia’s wedding festivities will begin with a puja at RK house in Chembur, followed by Mehendi at Kapoor’s. On April 30, puja on Rishi Kapoor’s 2nd death anniversary will be held.

Coming back to their wedding, there’s the latest update on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s most-anticipated wedding. As per the latest reports, the couple has decided to host a grand star-studded reception for their industry friends two days after their wedding. The couple is expected to get hitched on April 15 and the reception will then take place on April 17, evening. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding reception will take place in the 5-star hotel Taj Mahal Palace’s ballroom in Mumbai. The bash will begin at 9 PM and celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif to Rani Mukerji are expected to attend it.

Spilling the beans, a source close to the development, revealed to Pinkvilla, “They have decided to host the reception at Taj Mahal Palace ‘mostly’ on April 17. Alia and Ranbir want to get back to work, but before that, they want to finish all their wedding festivities and so they have decided on this date.”

Not only that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor even visited the plush seafront hotel to book it for their wedding reception, revealed the source further.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor, who has neither been confirming nor denying the wedding rumours, reacted to her son Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding with Alia Bhatt. Speaking to Times Of India, the veteran actress said, “I hope ho jaaye. Mujhe kuchh pata nahi hai. I would like to celebrate and say it out loud, but kids today are different. Both of them are private people. Kab kar lenge pata nahi, but hogi zaroor and I wish jaldi ho jaaye because I love them both. Alia is such a lovely girl. I just adore her. She is a beautiful person.”

She went on to add that Ranbir and Alia are made for each other. “They are quite similar. Ranbir is pure-hearted and uncorrupted. He sees things in a positive way. There is no jealousy with anybody or negativity. I see the same quality in her. Both are confident and don’t have bad things to say about anybody — even if somebody’s movie is doing well or is better looking. They complement each other,” she added.

All we can do is wait for the actor couple to make an official announcement soon to put an end to the speculations.

