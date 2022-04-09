Even though there is less than a week left to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, neither the to-be-bride nor the to-be-groom has confirmed its happening. While sources have been spilling the beans on the much-awaited wedding for the last couple of days, recently a couple of family members opened up about it.

Advertisement

In recent conversations with different publications, Alia’s uncle Robin Bhat and cousin, Rahul Bhat have confirmed the wedding is happening next week. Read on to know all they had to say about it.

Robin Bhat

Advertisement

In conversation with India Today, Alia Bhatt’s uncle, Robin Bhat confirmed her and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding happening in the coming week. Speaking to India Today, Robin said that Ralia’s wedding will be a 4-day event that will take place at RK’s house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Rahul Baht

In an interview with Bombay Times, Rahul Bhat shared that he too has been invited to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding. Confirming the same, the publication quoted him saying, “Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance.”

He added, “I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs). I will be the rakshak at the wedding.”

While Rahul Bhat and Robin Bhat have confirmed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s April 14 wedding, mommy Neetu Kapoor also spoke about it earlier today. In an interaction with News18, mommy Kapoor said, “The rumours have been going on for almost two years now. We are having a lot of fun with all the noise going around Ranbir’s wedding. Some are saying that it is happening o April 15 and there are others who feel it is on April 17. Let the astrologers come out with a date.”

She added, “The date and the venue has constantly been changing. It was reported that they were earlier getting married in Ranthambore then it shifted somewhere else and now it is RK Studios in Chembur, let’s see where it ultimately happens.”

For more news and updates about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor Reacted To His Couple Name #RaLia With Alia Bhatt & Said “What Is This?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube