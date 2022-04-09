Bollywood star, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming big fat Indian wedding is now the talk of the town. Ralia (their couple name) fans can’t wait anymore to see these two love birds get hitched.

After many speculations, it’s now confirmed that the duo is set to tie the knot on April 14. Well, what was supposed to be an intimate, only family wedding, now has turned into a 4-day star-studded affair. The guestlist for the upcoming dreamy wedding will leave you baffled. Read on!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding is going to be one of the biggest events, the Bollywood industry has ever seen. While the two actors have denied having a destination wedding, they had decided to get married at the RK House in Chembur itself. With that being said, below is the guest list of people attending the actors’ wedding and other important functions as well. Check it out below.

1. Ranbir Kapoor’s Bachelor Party

Well, it goes without saying that one of the people who will be coming from Ranbir’s side for all the functions would be Ayan Mukerji. The director has been friends with the actor for a long time, which makes his presence on the big day quite obvious. Next would be one of Ranbir’s close friends, Arjun Kapoor who has a close connection with the Sanju actor. It is sure to say that Ranbir’s Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani co-star Aditya Roy Kapur will be there for his friend’s big day. The two actors have created a close bond ever since the movie and have been there for each other.

It is also been noted by sources close to Ranbir Kapoor that the actor will host his bachelor party at his house where some close friends and showbiz people would be invited.

2. Alia Bhatt’s Bachelorette Party

Alia Bhatt’s childhood friend Akanksha Ranjan is going to be one of the top people who surely will be attending the wedding. Also Akanksha’s sister Anushka Ranjan is also quite close to the actress and as Alia was reportedly present for her special day she will be present for her wedding as well.

According to IndiaToday, sources have revealed that Akansha and Anushka are planning to have a special party for Alia before her wedding to Ranbir. The said party will be held at Akansha’s house where she will be inviting Alia’s childhood friends.

3. Alia and Ranbir’s Wedding Guest List

One of the people coming to the wedding will be ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who has worked with both Alia and Ranbir in their careers. Varun Dhawan has a great connection with Alia and has worked with her in movies like Student of the Year and Badrinath ki Dulhaniya will also be seen at the wedding. As earlier said Ayan Mukerji will also be making his appearance at the wedding ceremony.

Bollywood Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, who is close to both the actors and their families, will also be arriving for the wedding. If we were to talk about family, Kareena Kapoor Khan who is Ranbir’s sister will so be arriving at the wedding along with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Along with these guests, Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan, Karisma Kapoor, among others will also be present at the auspicious occasion.

4. Alia and Ranbir’s Wedding Reception.

It was noted that after their wedding both Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have decided to host a grand reception for their friends and families by the end of April. This said reception will see celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, etc, making their appearance.

Are you Ralia fans excited about the wedding? Let us know your views in the comments below!

