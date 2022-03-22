Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani remains Ranbir Kapoor’s one of the most notable films in his career. For the film, the actor even got to explore certain parts of the world. Although the actor loves travelling, one thing he’s afraid of is deep waters. In an interview, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji had spoken about how Ranbir was annoyed with him after he convinced him to jump in the middle of the ocean without safety jackets.

Advertisement

YJHD was released in the year 2013, the film also featured, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The movie was a box office success and a very popular film amongst the youth.

Advertisement

During the release, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director Ayan Mukerji shared an interesting anecdote when he made Ranbir Kapoor jump in the ocean without any safety gear and guards. The filmmaker claimed that the actor could’ve been eaten by sharks and they would’ve never known.

As quoted by Bollywood Life, Ayan Mukerji said, “In the south of France, we were literally in the middle of the ocean and we had to do a shot in which Ranbir jumps into the water after which the boat goes far away. We had no safety guards, no safety jackets; we basically left him for five whole minutes. He could have been eaten by a shark and we would have not known that. So that’s the maximum we pushed him for the film. He was very annoyed with us that day.”

In another interview with Hindustan Times, Ayan got the Wake Up Sid actor to jump off from the terrace of a fort in Rajasthan, but only after the director did it.

Ayan Mukerji had said, “I think the desire to torture one another is mutual between Ranbir and me. I get a weird kick from having Ranbir Kapoor do stuff he really doesn’t want to. Like jumping into the ocean or standing at some crazy height. The only way he gets back at me is by insisting I do all of this before he does it. That’s how it goes.”

Must Read: Govinda Feels Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez Would Be Perfect To Take His & Karisma Kapoor’s Place As A Hit On-Screen Jodi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube