Siddharth Anand is currently directing Pathaan in Spain. The star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone have been working hard to deliver the best possible spectacle for their fans. But unfortunately, glimpses from the sets have been leaking all over social media platforms. Scrolls below for the latest details.

It all began with a picture of SRK with drastic body transformation. His chiselled abs look got fans reminded of Dard-E-Disco. The same day, we even received pictures of DP all decked up in a bikini and beachy waves.

But it seems the leaked pictures saga won’t stop. In the latest glimpse, Deepika Padukone could be seen standing at the balcony alongside Shah Rukh Khan. But the actress seems pissed as she gets clicked showing her middle finger in the air. This has made the paparazzi believe that her anger is towards them over leaking the pictures from Pathaan sets.

Some more pictures from the sets witness Deepika Padukone in a white wrap-around top and orange side-slit skirt. Just not that, in one of the glimpses, Shah Rukh Khan can even be seen smoking as she holds a cigarette in his mouth.

The pictures have garnered a lot of reactions from fans on Reddit.

“Is she flipping?” a fan asked reacting to pictures of Deepika Padukone with her middle finger in the air.

“What’s happening? Have people been clicking despite being asked not to? Is she angry because of those bikini photos? Those photos looked awkward so I don’t think they were leaked on purpose,” another said.

A user pointed out, “After all these years and all this money, yet SRK is still on Classic regular. Must be so used to the brand.”

“Why is showing the finger? Is it to the paps?” another wrote.

Check out all the glimpses ft Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan below:

