The Kashmir Files ended its second weekend run at the box office run, and unimaginable is the word that perfectly describes its performance. Keep reading to know how much the film earned on its second Sunday i.e. day 10.

Advertisement

TKF and Bachchhan Paandey are now running together in theatres across the country. But it seems like, TKF isn’t in the mood to engage in a tough fight as it is dominating theatres in a big way.

Advertisement

As per early trends flowing in, The Kashmir Files made 28-30 crores on day 10. This is an outstanding number and a big jump from Saturday’s 24.80 crores. TKF now stands at a grand total of 169.25-171.25 crores at the Indian box office.

The film is now set to enter into 200 crore club in the next 2-3 days.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, TKF stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mithun Chakraborty and others in key roles. It is currently running on 4000 screens across the country and growing strength to strength despite a competitor in the form of Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files Box Office: Vivek Agnihotri Makes Smashing Entry In Directors’ Power Index, Jumps 34 Places Up In Just 2 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube