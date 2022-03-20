The Kashmir Files is doing unthinkable with each passing day. It surpassed 100 crores like a sleepwalk, is on its way to go past 150 crores today, and is now aiming to hit the 200 crore benchmark. While these box office milestones are being achieved at a rapid pace, the film has already done a big thing for director Vivek Agnihotri.

As we all know, TKF entered into the 100 crore club on day 8. With that, director Vivek Agnihotri has entered into Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index, also known as Directors’ Ranking. As the film is rising each day, Vivek too is enjoying a huge jump in the ranking.

Ever since Friday i.e. day 8, Vivek Agnihotri has jumped 34 positions up in the table. It means, such a big increment has been witnessed in just 2 days. He’s currently placed below Sujeeth (director of Saaho) as Saaho had made 149 crores in its lifetime (Hindi version) and TKF has 141.25 crores to its credit. Vivek will surpass him and many more directors like Vikas Bahl, Zoya Akhtar today.

As the film is on its way to cross the 200 crore mark soon, expect some more big turnarounds in the table in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri along with the cast and producer of the movie was in the national capital to interact with the media recently.

He said that it took him and his team four years to research and make the movie, and the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) helped him find and locate the Kashmiri Pandits, who were the direct victims of the violence in Kashmir. He even confirmed making a series on Kashmiri Pandits soon.

