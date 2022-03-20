The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 9: Earns Its Highest Day Ever, Monstrous Jump Expected Today

9 days in theatres and The Kashmir Files has now come up with 24.80 crores (on second Saturday) at the box office. These are just out of the world collections for the film as not just has it gone past the 20 crores mark on a single day for the first ever time but in the process has taken further leaps to almost touch the 25 crore zone.

These are simply unbelievable numbers for the Vivek Agnihotri directed film since there is Sunday still awaited and if it indeed manages to touch the 30 crores mark then it would be a major record in the making. There are block bookings already in vogue and some volunteers are even distributing the tickets of the film for free amidst friends and family members, which shows how The Kashmir Files is not going to subside for many more days to come.

So far, the film has collected 141.25 crores and while it’s a given that the 170 crores mark would be reached today, it would indeed be remarkable if it manages to come as close as possible to the 175 crores mark before the new films begin to arrive.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

