Radhe Shyam Box Office Day 7(Hindi): Has A Disastrous Week One, Is Even Lesser Than Another Romantic Drama Tadap

Hindi version of Radhe Shyam has emerged as a disaster as only 19.25 crores* came in. The film took a very poor start, didn’t grow at all over the weekend, and then had a free fall over the weekdays. Thursday was somehow saved due to Holi on Friday, otherwise, the collections may have been around 25 lakhs lesser.

Advertisement

The film just couldn’t find any takers and its terrible response can be gauged by the fact that the last romantic drama that came from Bollywood, Tadap, had the first week of 21.05 crores. That film had a newcomer Ahan Shetty leading the charge with Tara Sutaria and was made at a fraction of the budget of Radhe Shyam. Still, the collections of the Sajid Nadiadwala production were comparatively better.

Advertisement

There isn’t much that the film can expect to add from here since the damage has been done. The shows of the film have been drastically reduced further due to the arrival of Bachchhan Paandey. As a result, despite being Holi holiday, the film can’t expect to have footfalls on Friday similar to that of Thursday. Now all eyes are on how it performs on the satellite and OTT market.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Kapil Sharma Finally Breaks Silence On Vivek Agnihotri’s Accusations Of Not Inviting ‘The Kashmiri Files’ Team, Says “Jinhone Sach Maan Liya Hai…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube