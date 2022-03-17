The Kashmir Files Box Office Day 7: Vivek Agnihotri’s Thriller continues to stir a storm in the box office. The film, which is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley during the height of militancy in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, is receiving an amazing response from the audience.

The thriller, which was made on low-budget, is making huge waves at the box office. On an opening day last week, the film collected Rs 3.55 crore but picked up the pace on the weekend. On the fifth day, the film recorded a collection of Rs 18 crores and on Wednesday Rs 19.05 crore.

Now Vivek Agnihotri‘s film The Kashmir Files’ grand total as of Wednesday stands at Rs 79.25 crore. If early estimates for the seventh day to go by, the film is likely to collect around Rs 17.50- Rs 19.50 more which would yield to a range of Rs 96.75 to Rs 98.75. This means the film is just shy of reaching the 100 crore mark.

This is the fastest that any film has reached the 100 crore mark that began at Rs 3.55 crore without having a superstar. The film is even likely to give tough competition to Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey. The buzz around the film is also good after the trailer was released last week.

Going by The Kashmir Files box office collection, one may think that the makers of Bachchhan Paandey should have postponed the release of the film for a later release date. However, it was probably too late for the makers to postpone so close to release.

As Vivek Agnihotri’s film is a speedrunner at the box office, it will continue to dominate the box office on Friday as well. The late evening and night shows would be well occupied due to Holi. The film has thus established itself as a blockbuster and Bachchhan Paandey release this week to face that onslaught.

