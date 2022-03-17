Finally, an out and out commercial movie in the form of Bachchhan Paandey arrives this Friday. The last one was Sooryavanshi and that too was an Akshay Kumar starrer. Now there is added tadka and masala added in this Sajid Nadiadwala film which has been wrapped up during the pandemic itself and is aiming to cater to multiplexes as well as single screen audiences in A, B and C centres. The film is in fact in the kind of zone that Pushpa operated in and emerged as a blockbuster, so all eyes are on how Farhad Samji has treated the narrative.

Advertisement

Till about a week back, first day collections of 20 crores were guaranteed. After all, it was the national holiday of Holi and also a film like this was arriving after a long time. Akshay Kumar guarantees a very good opening day, as seen with Sooryavanshi which practically opened theatres after the second wave of pandemic with very good collections. Moreover, Sajid Nadiadwala has a knack of catering to all segment of audiences, especially families which have time and again patronised his films.

Advertisement

Promotion and marketing of the film has been perfect too with no stones been left unturned. However the only challenge that the film will face from the opening standpoint is The Kashmir Files. The film is occupying a very good count of screens and it can be expected that over 2000 screens will stay on with the film. On the flip side, Radhe Shyam is gone so all its screens will be released for Bachchhan Paandey, which will even out the affairs. However, the ground reality is also that audience attention will be divided because it would be akin to two new films playing alongside with one already seeing very good momentum towards it. This means the opening day may not be 20 crores but around 15 crores for sure. However, all said and done, this is a star studded affair with Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez in there as well, which means by evening and night shows Bachchhan Paandey could well gain further momentum owing to word of mouth and gain a bigger number.