Bachchhan Paandey releases tomorrow and talks are on about its box office predictions. Starring Akshay Kumar, the film is a commercial potboiler and targets mass movie lovers. The film is arriving on Holi, so comparisons are bound to happen with Akki’s Kesari.

For the unversed, Kesari was released in 2019 on Holi. The film was touted to take a slow start as on the day of Holi (Rangwali Holi), people are busy in celebrations and not many visit theatres to watch the film. It’s only towards the evening shows, people flock to cinema halls. However, Akshay‘s war drama managed to take a good start and enjoyed the holiday benefit.

Kesari had taken an opening of 21.06 crores. Over the first week, good numbers came in as the film made 105.86 crores (8-day) after an extended weekend of 78.07 crores (4-day). As word-of-mouth was good, the film went onto put a grand total of 153 crores in its lifetime run at the box office and was a Hit. But now, things are a bit different for Bachchhan Paandey.

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey did manage to secure a solo release, but it’s the storm of The Kashmir Files that will sure-shot affect the box office run. Also, Kesari had a good pre-release buzz with its songs working a big-time with the audience, especially Teri Mitti. So, yes there are a couple of things that Akshay’s latest release has to overcome.

The good thing is, Akshay Kumar is carrying a momentum of Sooryavanshi‘s grand success with him. His fan base too has increased manifolds and that thing will surely help for his Bachchhan Paandey. So, as of now, nothing is sure and the film has a slight chance of surpassing Kesari’s opening day. As far as the first week and lifetime is concerned, it all depends on how word-of-mouth turns out to be.

