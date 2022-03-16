Bachchhan Paandey is the next Bollywood release to look forward to. Movies like The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi have surely revived the theatres but it is Akshay Kumar starrer that is expected to create a storm. Unfortunately, the film will be facing a clash with SS Rajamouli directorial RRR and here’s what Akki feels about it.

As most know, Bachchhan Paandey stars Akshay alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. The Farhad Samji directed film will be witnessing its theatrical release on 18th March. And after a week, on 25th March, the RRR dhamaka starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn amongst others will be shattering the ticket windows.

Will RRR affect the Bachchhan Paandey box office? Akshay Kumar answered News 18, “See, because of this pandemic, lots of movies are going to come one on top of the other. To say at the moment impact, yes it obviously, it is going to impact. Every movie is going to impact each other. Everything, the businesses are going to go down by 30 to 40 per cent. It is a very unfortunate thing but you have to deal with it.”

Akshay Kumar continued, “You have to understand, just like how we understood the fact that when we opened the theatres with 50 per cent occupancy, it was an impact on the film, but you have to go with it. Still, my industry survived and we went ahead with it. So yes, to come back to the normalcy, it will take another year or more than a year probably.”

Well, that is a really mature way of dealing with things and there’s a reason by Akshay Kumar is the box office king!

