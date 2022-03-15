Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s crime drama ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead, has come in for praise from actor Karthi, one of the top stars in the Tamil film industry and the younger brother of actor Suriya.

Karthi took to Twitter to pen his thoughts on the film, which has been winning critical acclaim from different segments of society.

Karthi said, “Gangubai – what a lovely film. Alia Bhatt – blessed with great talent. She erupts, melts and shines without losing the innocence. Sanjay Leela Bhansali films are always opulent and rich with aesthetics. This one is very special. So much heart in it. Actors, Writers and Crew – Fabulous!!”

Gangubai Kathiawadi is about a young girl named Ganga played by Alia Bhatt who turns into a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura to protect the rights of sex workers.

The film is loosely based on the story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, written by S Hussain Zaidi.

