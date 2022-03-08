Controversial queen Kangana Ranaut never leaves a chance to take a jibe at Bollywood celebs and their films. Before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, the Queen actress had taken to her social media account to take a jibe at her while calling her ‘papa ki pari’. Earlier, Ranaut had called Bhatt Karan Johar’s Puppet and the Raazi actress had denied commenting on the same.

But now the Tanu Weds Manu actress has questioned the box-office collection of Alia Bhatt’s latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi soon after the reports of the film’s inflated box-office figures surfaced on the web.

Recently a report in Outlook India alleged that the weekend collections of Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box-office collections were doubled than the actual figures. A trade analyst revealed to Outlook India, “The movie started off well, but over the weekend, PVR Cinemas had collected Rs 5 crore, INOX had Rs 3.45 crore and Cinepolis had Rs 3 crore. We know that 40 per cent cut from here goes into the multiplex business. How can they (filmmakers) claim that the film brought in a huge first weekend collection?”

Trade analyst Girish Johar also Tweeted about same and wrote, “Since the discrepancy in reported collections is humongous nowadays…feel tempted to share, best effort basis BO numbers or #BOEstimates, but in a world ~ different/sign language, so that connoisseurs of BO data can atleast get an idea & try to figure it out !!! What say…”

Now sharing the same report on her Insta story, Kangana Ranaut raised the question and said, “Achcha doodh mein pani to suna tha lekin pani me doodh…hmm… kya majbooriyaan rahi hongi becharon ki… (We have heard about the trend of diluting milk with water but here water seems to have been diluted with milk…. the helpless people must have had some obligations).”

Well, let’s wait and watch if these rumours will turn out to be true!

