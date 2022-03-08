It is Gangubai Kathiawadi all the way as Monday collections were pretty good as well. The film brought in 3.50 crores* more and that’s quite good considering Friday was 5.01 crores. The film had an excellent second weekend and now the manner in which the weekdays have begun, it is now set to cross 100 Crores Club by tomorrow.

Currently, Gangubai Kathiawadi stands at 95.72 crores* and before the release, not many were sure if this would even be the lifetime collection. There were apprehensions galore, be it due to pandemic worries or theatre availability. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film took a gamble and decided to arrive even with so many uncertainties around. Then Jayantilal Gada had a job in hand to ensure that the film grew at the right distribution across the country. Rest was taken care of by the promo and once audiences started stepping in, there was no looking back.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is on its way to being a good grosser now and no set number can be predicted for now. It will all depend upon how this Friday release Radhe Shyam will open and that would have a bearing on the eventual run of the Alia Bhatt starrer.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

