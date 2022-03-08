Malayalam box office seems to be falling back in place after a long pandemic break as back-to-back movies are being released since the last two weeks. Bheeshma Parvam and Naradan are the two Mallu movies that released this week and the hype around both of them has been exceptionally high. According to recent reports, the Mammootty starrer’s record-breaking run continues as the film is all set to hit the ₹50 crore mark on Tuesday.

For the unversed, the movie stars Mamukka in the lead role and hit the theatres on Thursday last week. The movie has been directed by Amal Neerad and stars actors like Sreenath Bhasi, Soubin Shahir, Tom Shine Chacko, and Sudev Nair, amongst others. The plot of this action-thriller revolves around the powerful family of Anjoottikkaran and its righteous patriarch Michael. The story explores concepts like complex family dynamics, brotherhood, politics and hunger for power, which seems to be a hit formula in Mollywood cinema.

As it was earlier reported that Bheeshma Parvam is on a roll at the Kerala box office, becoming the highest 4-day weekend grosser, leaving behind movies like Mohanlal’s Lucifer and Baahubali 2. The film made close to ₹3 Crores on Monday taking the overall collection up to ₹26.50 Crores in terms of BO numbers in India.

According to recent trade reports, the worldwide collection of Bheeshma Parvam stood at ₹44 Crores after the long weekend run and the numbers are rising at a steady pace. After the additional 3 Crores on Monday, the worldwide Box Office sum now stands at ₹48 Crores and it is expected to cross the 50-crore mark on Tuesday.

Most of the international collection is from the middle east countries which has always been a strong market for Malayalam movies. This is also the prime reason for Mollywood movies’ Thursday release formula as the weekend starts early in those Asian countries. The film Bheeshma Parvam reportedly made around ₹19.50 crores over the 4-day weekend in the gulf and the numbers are expected to stay strong until new movies like Pada and Night Drive hit the theatres this weekend.

