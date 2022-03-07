It was a dull weekend for Jhund as only 6.50 crores came in. The film started on a very low note [1.50 crores], as a result of which even though there was growth on Saturday and then on Sunday [2.90!crores], the final numbers didn’t turn out to be impressive.

Though this is a film with a slum backdrop, it hasn’t been made cheaply. First and foremost Amitabh Bachchan is leading the show here which gives the film so much credibility. Moreover, 90% of the film has been shot outdoors which gives it a big screen feel.

Also, technically Jhund is competent, right from cinematography to sound design, background score, set design and camerawork. All of this means that this isn’t one of those films made at a low budget due to the backdrop being poor. Instead, effort has been put to make it come across striking.

As a result of this, quite some distance needs to be covered for Nagraj Manjule’s film, though that is difficult now since neither there was a start nor momentum gained in days to come. In fact at one point in time there were talks of Jhund to be arriving straight on the OTT, and that should have been a right decision as well.

However, the makers instead chose a theatrical route, and a as result of that it would be at least after four weeks that the film would be seeing a digital arrival.

