It’s the cry of Gangubai Kathiawadi all over. The film is still the highest performing film on a pan-India basis and is doing better than its South as well as Hollywood counterparts. For all the talks of these industries taking over Bollywood after the super success of Pushpa and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s an offbeat film like Gangubai Kathiawadi which is doing the best. Not that there isn’t competition around it. From the South, there are Valimai and Bheemla Nayak, while from Hollywood there is The Batman. Still, it’s Bollywood that is ruling the strongest.

On Saturday, the film collected 7.50 crores* more and that’s a good jump again when compared to 5.01 crores that it had accumulated on Friday. As a result, the film has now crossed the 80 crores milestone and stands at 81.44 crores*. With a further jump on the cards today, it is now certain that the Alia Bhatt starrer would go past the 90 crores mark.

For Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, the film has emerged as a gamble which paid off quite well. The odds were certainly not in its favor but then the moment its promo arrived, things started looking better for the film. Of course, there are certain decisions that need to be taken much in advance and all risk calculations need to be done. There must have been checks and balances put into place and then a well-calculated call must have been taken. Well, the call indeed paid off and now Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to become a good success.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

