Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Music Album (Films) of 2021 below:

Advertisement

Mimi (AR Rahman)

AR Rahman is a musical genius and there’s no second thought about it. However, in Bollywood, the music composer didn’t come up with the work living up to his stature. After a long, he delivered a soul-satisfying album with Mimi. Every track in the album is a joy to hear and portrays different moods. It has a soothing track like Choti Si Chiraiya, while songs like Param Sundari and

Yaane Yaane set up the fun mood.

Advertisement

Shershaah (Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose)

Shershaah’s album shattered records on audio streaming platforms and we can see why it did so. The entire album is backed by a bunch of artists including- Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Javed-Mohsin, and Vikram Montrose. The album is fresh and deserves to be on a loop. Out of all, Raataan Lambiyan, Ranjha and Mann Bharryaa 2.0 vibe with you differently.

Atrangi Re (AR Rahman)

Another AR Rahman album on the list! This one is a bit of a commercial zone as compared to Mimi. It’s fulfilling with a celebratory track like Garda, a fun song like Chaka Chak, and signature Rahman songs like Tere Rang, Rait Zara Si.

Pushpa (Devi Sri Prasad)

2021 ended with a chartbuster album of Pushpa. Composed by renowned musician Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP, the album has a full-on massy flavour. Oo Antava (Oo Bolega Ya…) is high on bass and sets up for a party mood. Tracks like Srivalli and Saami Saami give you jovial vibes.

Polls Which is the Best Album of 2021 (Films)? Mimi (AR Rahman)

Shershaah (Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, B Praak, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose)

Atrangi Re (AR Rahman)

Pushpa (Devi Sri Prasad) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: From The Family Man 2’s Sharib Hashmi To Sunflower’s Sunil Grover – Vote For The Best Actor In A Comic Role (Web Series)



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube