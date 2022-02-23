Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: Every chartbuster album is incomplete without a dance track, and we were lucky to have some really energetic tracks amid gloomy Covid. Today, we’ll be taking a look at the biggest dance tracks from 2021, and you’ll have the power to choose your favourite. The list has Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar’s Tip Tip song, Janhvi Kapoor’s Nadiyon Paar, and a couple of songs on the list.

Let’s take a look at the nominations of the Best Dance Track of 2021:

Nadiyon Paar

The year 2021 saw its first major chartbuster with Roohi‘s Nadiyon Paar. The song is a recreated version of Shamur’s evergreen party track ‘Let’s the music play’. It features Janhvi Kapoor in her hottest avatar to date, mesmerizing with her sensuous moves. It took social media by storm and was trending on reels for months. It’s recreated by Sachin-Jigar.

Tip Tip Song

Tip Tip song is a rendition of Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s evergreen romantic track, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. It was featured in Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif and Akshay igniting the romance. Katrina, with her alluring presence, took the song to a next level. Original vocals were retained and foot-tapping beats were added by Tanishk Bagchi. It’s one of the biggest hits of 2021.

Kusu Kusu

John Abraham’s lucky charm Nora Fatehi did wonders yet again with her s*xy belly dance moves and hard to resist presence in Satyameva Jayate 2’s Kusu Kusu. Even though the film was a big flop, the track emerged as a huge hit due to Nora’s performance and the catchy tune composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Oo Bolega Ya

Last on the list is Samantha’s sensational hit, Oo Bolega Ya. It’s a Hindi dubbed version of Oo Antava from Pushpa. It was Sam’s first-ever item number, and the track did perfect justice to all the hype. It set streaming platforms on fire and continues to do so. The scintillating track supported by heart-thumping music is composed by DSP.

