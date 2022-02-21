Koimoi Audience 2021: Amid the gloomy days of Covid in 2021, our beloved divas made sure they treat their fans with some engaging content. Most recently, it’s Samantha who rocked the nation with her sensational item number in Pushpa. But wait, there’s a tough competition as names like Nora Fatehi are on the list, who managed to grab the limelight for one or the other reason.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Filmy Diva of 2021 below:

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor has really come a long way. She started the year 2021 on a bang with Roohi. While her act fetched appreciation, it was her sensual avatar in the song ‘Nadiyon Paar’ which stormed the nation. She’s also quite active on social media and keeps sharing fun reels. And who can miss out on those super sexy Instagram pictures! Not just her official social media pictures, but Janhvi even makes noise for her gym spottings.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif was on a roll in 2021. Out of all, she’s been in the talks for two major reasons- Tip Tip Barsa Paani and her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. In Sooryavanshi, she starred in a revamped version of Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s evergreen hit, Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Contrary to all negative comparisons, she stole the show with her alluring presence and chemistry with Akki. Kat even stormed the internet when her wedding pictures with Vicky Kaushal were out. Other than these two reasons, her pictures from Tiger 3 shoot left social media excited.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi continues to book her spot in Best Filmy Diva. She was a runner-up in 2020, and this year too, she’s up with some tough competition. No matter what she does on the professional front, Nora is super consistent with her paparazzi game. Her spotting videos, pictures keep her in the social media buzz and 2021 was no different. She soared the temperature on her Instagram by dropping some amazing pics of her. She even killed it with her hotness in songs – Kusu Kusu (from Satyameva Jayate 2) and Dance Meri Rani (a single with Guru Randhawa).

Samantha

Last on this list is sensational performer, Samantha. She grabbed a lot of limelight in 2021, and leaving aside the negative reasons, she set the screens on fire with her first-ever item song, Oo Antava from Pushpa. She looked dreamy and sensuous in the song. Apart from it, post her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Sam has aced her Instagram game. Be it her refreshing reels to striking pictures, her fans were in treat last year.

Polls Who's the Best Filmy Diva of 2021? Janhvi Kapoor

Katrina Kaif

Nora Fatehi

Samantha View Results

