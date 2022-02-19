Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: Comedy is a thing that will never go out of fashion. Especially in Bollywood movies, no matter what kind of action heroes perform or how deeply they get involved in an emotional scene, the one who makes everyone laugh is the one who wins the hearts of the audience. So, let’s take a look at the actors who entertained people with their comic timing in 2021. The list includes Ranveer Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, and others.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Actor In A Comic Role (films) of 2021:

Varun Sharma (Roohi)

The ‘Fukrey’ guy, Varun Sharma has carved a space for himself in Bollywood with the roles he has got. His comic timing is amazing and the same goes for his performance in Roohi. Released in early 2021, the film saw mixed reception but it was Varun’s comic role that won everyone’s heart. One can spot him being the center of every humouristic scene in Roohi.

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

Pankaj Tripathi has excelled in the acting department throughout the years. He’s so effortless with whatever he does. In Mimi, Tripathi makes you laugh with his sheer presence, without even trying too hard. After Fukrey, Stree, and a few other films, Mimi’s act is one of the most memorable comic performances by the actor.

Saif Ali Khan (Bhoot Police)

Saif Ali Khan is cool at being funny. We have seen him pulling off memorable funny acts over the years, and this one is no exception. He’s effortless in Bhoot Police, a role that is tailor-made for him. He is flawless in bringing in some genuine laughter.

Ranveer Singh (Sooryavanshi)

It’s is said that to know the potential of an actor, watch a few of his funny acts. If you go by this saying, Ranveer Singh has improved a lot as an actor. In Sooryavanshi, he’s straight out Simmba zone. He’s a big comic relief amid huge action sequences and drama. His energy plus comic timing is simply amazing.

