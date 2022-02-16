Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: The film industry went through a lot during 2021 when the second Covid wave and regular Covid spikes disrupted the movie calendar. Thankfully, films like Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, and others sustained the year successfully. But before the film arrived on screens, they did strike a right chord with intriguing trailers. Let’s take a look at trailers (films) which impressed us the most!

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Trailers (Films) of 2021 category:

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi’s trailer was very lengthy, spanning for 4 minutes and 15 seconds. With so much anticipation in the air, the makers tried satisfying viewers by giving a bit extra than usual. It has loads of action, comedy, emotions, and of course, Ajay Devgn’s Singham and Ranveer Singh‘s Simmba. Along with Rohit Shetty’s signature action, BGM was one of the major highlights.

Pushpa (Hindi)

The Hindi trailer of Pushpa got delayed by a day, but never mind, as it did wonders with the masses! It is a full-on Allu Arjun’s show. Without giving any major insights, the trailer left fans guessing about characters including Allu’s. As expected, BGM did justice with the film’s grandeur.

Sardar Udham

Starring Vicky Kaushal, Sardar Udham’s trailer gave us a spine-chilling experience. Not brutal but the promo makes you feel disturbed without giving out too much content. Sharp, crisply edited are some of the words we can use to describe it!

83

Just like Sooryavanshi, 83 too suffered a big delay to hit the screens. With multiple postponements coming into play, there’s always a fear that the film might lose its hype. But its trailer managed to keep the buzz alive, in fact, it raised the excitement bar. Be it Ranveer Singh’s natural act as Kapil Dev or the emotions of the Indian cricket team going through hurdles during the 1983 world cup, the trailer was a good package for viewers.

Atrangi Re

Just like its title, Atrangi Re’s trailer is weird yet interesting. Dhanush, a naive guy, is kidnapped is forced to marry Sara Ali Khan, who isn’t willing to tie the knot. The duo decides to separate mutually after a few days of marriage. The twist comes when she falls in love with him and her old lover, Akshay Kumar, enters the scene. She wants them both, but is it going to happen? This all sums up the exciting trailer of Atrangi Re.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’s trailer was one of the most entertaining ones of 2021. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor, the trailer is a perfect blend of emotions and fun, as we see with most of Ayushmann’s films. It’s a refreshing take on love stories involving LGBTQ+ taboo.

Shershaah

Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra. Without going over the board, the trailer perfectly balances out different emotions. With a dose of valour, love, and a few superb one-liners, it’s one of the most subtle trailers in recent times.

