The world woke up to the sad news of legendary singer Bappi Lahiri passing away due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight. The veteran singer and composer was 69. He was well known for his songs like I am A Disco Dancer, Naino Mein Sapna, Bhankas, Ooh Lala, and a lot more.

Apart from the songs, the late singer and composer was also known for his appearance. He used to always wear a lot of gold chains, rings, and bracelets. On several occasions, he has spoken about his obsession with gold. But did you know how much his gold ornaments weighed? Scroll down to know more.

During his appearance in Indian Idol 12, Bappi Lahiri said, “When my first film Zakhmee was a success, my mother gave it to me and since then gold has been very lucky for me as every song was a hit after this. I was also really fascinated with the way Elvis Presley has his own identity and I too decided to have my own, and here I am today.”

Well for a long time several Bollywood fans have been wondering how much does Bappi Da’s gold weigh. As per the Bollywood Life report, the veteran singer had 754 grams of gold and 4.62 kg of silver. His gold possessions were revealed on the election affidavit given in 2014. It has been eight years now and the veteran singer may have even bought a few more jewellery.

It is also said that Bappi Lahiri’s wife owns more gold than him. His wife Chitrani has 967 grams of gold and 8.9 kg of silver. The late singer also had diamonds worth more than 4 lakh rupees. That’s quite a collection, isn’t it?

So what do you think about the late singer and composer’s obsession with gold ornaments? Let us know in the comments.

