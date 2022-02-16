In a shocking turn of events, Amitabh Bachchan is once again in the news but this time for some other reasons. The megastar who is loved by one and all across the globe became the talk of the town when his former bodyguard landed in trouble. As per online media reports, Big B’s former bodyguard, Jitesh Shinde, who was also a police constable, has been suspended by Mumbai police. Yes, that’s true!

Shinde, who has been with Big B from 2015 to August 2021, has allegedly been suspended for violating service norms and impropriety. A Police official has confirmed the same. Shinde was apparently terminated after Mumbai Police learnt about the alleged earning of Rs 1.5 crore. Not only that, Big B’s former security personnel had also started a security agency under his wife’s name after developing some contacts.

According to a report in Indian Express, the suspended order was issued to him on Tuesday and following which the Mumbai police commissioner has also an inquiry committee, which was headed by an additional commissioner of police (south). Amitabh Bachchan has been given X-security, following which 4 police constables are appointed for him- two in the day and two in the night.

Indian Express quoted a senior IPS officer confirming the same as they said, “The security agency that was providing security to Bachchan’s family was started by Shinde under his wife’s name. And we have found several transactions that show that the money (fees) for the services his wife’s agency provided was sent to Shinde’s account instead of that of his wife.”

The report further states that he didn’t inform his superiors before his couple of visits to Dubai and Singapore. The officer added, ““He travelled abroad without informing the department and as per protocol, he has to inform and seek permission from his superiors.”

Reportedly, Shinde had also bought a few properties, which was not disclosed by him.

