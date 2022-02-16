Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to reprise their roles as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger and Zoya Humaini in Tiger 3. While the film has been in the making for quite a while now – and faced several delays and plan changes owing to Covid-19, we now hear the team is all set for its next schedule.

As per a recent media report, the team of this third film in this action thriller franchise will be heading to Delhi soon for its next schedule. Read on to know when the team will be arriving there, not long the schedule is, where the shooting will take place and the precaution being taken to keep images from getting leaked.

As per a Hindustan Times article, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will be visiting Delhi on February 17 to shoot Tiger 3. A source close to the film informed the portal, “The film will be shot in Delhi for almost a week. The makers plan to shoot at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, The Imperial, The Oberoi Maidens and some parts of Connaught Place.” Another insider added, “The team is also coming in two segments. The shoot started on February 15, but Salman and Katrina will arrive on February 17 for a two-day schedule, so that they can wrap it up and go back in no time.”

Another insider close to the development of Tiger 3 stated that the makers of the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer are working hard to ensure secrecy around the whole shooting plan. Why? Well, the insider says, “That’s because last year, when Ranveer Singh along with Alia Bhatt, and Kartik Aaryan along with Kriti Sanon came to Delhi for shooting, a lot of hype was created, and several images from the shoot got leaked… “

Continuing further, the insider added, “Now, the makers of Tiger 3 don’t want that to happen. Hence, they are taking all precautions to keep it out of the public eye and avoid pictures surfacing online. So, they won’t go gung-ho about the schedule.” The insider added that most scenes from the Delhi schedule will be shots inside buildings, so that “the crowd can be managed”.

The sources also stated that because the threat of Covid-19 still looms, the makers are taking extra precautions. The insider added that along with double vaccination proof, regular RTPCR tests will also be conducted.

Besides Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles, Tiger 3 will also star Emraan Hashmi as a Pakistani ISI spy. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films (YRF).

