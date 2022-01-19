As fans of Salman Khan are eagerly waiting for Tiger 3, the superstar seemingly has a lineup of films now. He recently confirmed the sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and No Entry 2 which came as good news for all his fans. Now it seems fans have more such good news in store.

Salman‘s films are nothing less than a jubilation moment for his fans. His recent film Antim: The Final Truth with his brother in law Aayush Sharma was much loved by the fans. The film is considered to be a blockbuster at the box office as well.

As per the latest report by The Times of India, Salman Khan has been offered three films and two of them are the ‘Black Tiger’ and ‘Veteran’ remake. The superstar is yet to give green light to these three projects which are backed by his sister Alvira Agnihotri but it seems his approval may take more time.

As per the report, the superstar has a packed schedule till mid-2023 and so he will make the decision about the project to work on in the later part of 2023. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Dabangg 4 which will also be produced by Alvira with her husband Atul Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15 and Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. The makers of the film are yet to take a decision as to whether postpone the Delhi shooting schedule in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

The latest instalment of the Tiger franchise will also see Emraan Hashmi and the major portion of the film was shot last year in Russia, Turkey, and Austria. Reportedly, the film’s story picks up after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan wherein Salman will make a cameo appearance as Tiger.

