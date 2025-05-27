Kareena Kapoor Khan, aka Bebo, is known for her straightforward nature. Over the years—especially after achieving superstardom in Bollywood—the Jab We Met actor has mellowed. But before stepping into the industry, Bebo was known for making bold and candid statements.

Today, she has excellent camaraderie with all three Khans: Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir. However, there was a time when the Bollywood diva had an uncanny dislike for Salman Khan, and she even spoke about it once. During an old interview with Indya.com, Kareena opened up on her early impressions of Khan during her initial years in the industry.

Kareena Kapoor Once Said She’s Not A Salman Khan Fan At All

While expressing her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena didn’t hesitate to vent her feelings about Salman. “I’m not at all a Salman fan. I don’t like him; he’s a very bad actor. I tell him that he hams all the time,” Indian Express quoted Kareena as saying.

When it came to Aamir Khan, she added, “Aamir’s good. I really liked him in Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and QSQT. But out of the Khans, I’m a total Shah Rukh fan.”

As the saying goes—time changes, people change, and so did Kareena Kapoor. Since then, she has worked in four films with the Dabangg actor: Kyon Ki (2005), Mr. and Mrs. Khanna (2009), Bodyguard (2011), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). Of these, Bajrangi Bhaijaan turned out to be their biggest hit, earning over ₹500 crore worldwide. Bodyguard was also a major success, collecting around ₹230 crore globally.

Kareena has also shared the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in several hits including Ra.One (2011) and Asoka (2001), and has made special appearances in dance numbers in Don (2006) and Billu (2009).

Her most recent release was Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) alongside Aamir Khan, which underperformed at the box office and is widely considered a flop.

Up next, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to appear in Daayra, a gripping crime drama helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. The project is generating buzz not only for its powerful storyline but also for bringing together a stellar cast

