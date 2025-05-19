Katrina Kaif is one of the biggest names in Bollywood today. The actress marked her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Boom and has never stopped since then. However, did you know that Katrina once thought about quitting acting after watching Namastey London? Read on to know more.

Why Did Katrina Kaif Avoid Vipul Shah’s Call After Watching Namastey London?

While appearing on Karan Johar’s famous chat show Koffee With Karan (Via Indiatimes), she opened up about feeling scared after watching Akshay Kumar’s starrer Namastey London. Katrina said, “When I first saw the film, I was terrified. Vipul (director) showed it to me and said, ‘What do you think?’ I didn’t call him back. You know, when a director shows a film to the actress, you have to give him feedback. I took off home, shut the door, and didn’t give him a call.”

Later, his assistant called her, saying that Vipul (director) was really upset because she did not give her feedback to him. “I called him and said, ‘Hi, Vipul.’ He said, ‘What do you think?’ I said, ‘Nice, very nice film. Okay, bye,’” Kaif said.

The Welcome actress then continued, saying that she felt like the film would end her career. She said, “I just saw too much of myself in the film, and you start believing what people say. I was like, ‘No, no, no, people can’t see me in a film; they won’t watch the film; it’s a disaster, this is over; my life is over. I was like, I am packing my bags, and I am going to find a new career.’”

However, the film was a big hit at the box office, and it shocked her. “That was really nice, it was really important for me because I think it did change people’s perception. It was the first time I got so many calls, even from the industry, from directors saying, ‘I think you did pretty well in the movie,’” she concluded.

After Namastey London, Katrina Kaif starred in several blockbuster films, including Welcome, Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and many more.

What’s Next for Katrina Kaif?

Up next, Katrina Kaif is set to share screen space with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s much-anticipated directorial, Jee Le Zaraa, a road-trip drama that has generated buzz for bringing three powerhouse performers together for the first time.

