Bollywood ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to captivate the audience once again with his signature grandeur in his upcoming film titled Love & War. Touted as one of the most anticipated and biggest projects, the film brings together a fresh trio of Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

With Bhansali’s artistic vision and a stellar cast, Love & War promises to be a cinematic extravaganza. The filming has already begun, and reports around the development reveals that the three lead stars are finally shooting together for the first time for an intense sequence.

A source close to the production revealed, “A major schedule began this week with the three leads. While Sanjay Sir kicked off the project last October, this is the first time that Ranbir, Alia, and Vicky are shooting together. It will be an intense few days of filming, with the director crafting some of the most emotionally demanding scenes in this leg.” (via Bollywood Hungama)

It will be exciting to see Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor together on screen, given their acting brilliance and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterful storytelling. The recent incident of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal sporting moustaches at SLB’s birthday party added to the buzz. While details about the film remain under wraps, the anticipation continues to build, making Love & War a cinematic spectacle like no other.

