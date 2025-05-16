The Dhamaal franchise is all set to make a grand comeback, bringing a package of high-end entertainment. Dhamaal 4 is officially confirmed, and fans of the franchise are buzzing with excitement while gearing up for the wildest installment yet!

The rollercoaster of comedy, drama, action, and chaos is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2026. The film boasts a stellar ensemble that includes Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan.

Dhamaal 4 promises a laugh riot like never before, taking viewers on a four-dimensional ride of madness and mayhem. It is currently being shot in Mumbai after an extensive first schedule in Malshej Ghat. The film marks the return of the franchise after 2019’s Dhamaal 3, which starred Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present Dhamaal 4 in association with Devgn Films. It is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios production. The movie is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

