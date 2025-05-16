Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has sent fans into a frenzy after subtly dropping a hint about an explosive birthday surprise for War 2 co-star Jr. NTR. Roshan, who reprises his iconic role of Kabir in the highly-awaited sequel to YRF Spy Universe’s 2019 movie War, took to social media to announce the surprise.

The actor shared a post saying that he is planning something massive for Jr. NTR on May 20, 2025. The caption on the post read, “Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?”

Hey @tarak9999, think you know what to expect on the 20th of May this year? Trust me you have NO idea what’s in store. Ready?#War2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 16, 2025

Hrithik Roshan’s post immediately broke the internet, sparking speculation of a major reveal from War 2. The movie will bring together two of the biggest icons of Indian cinema: Hrithik Roshan as the daredevil Kabir and pan-India superstar Jr. NTR. Celebrated filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is directing the second installment of the War franchise.

Jr. NTR was also quick to respond to Roshan’s X (formerly Twitter) post. In an equally cheeky response, he wrote, “Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir… #War2”

War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. It is the sixth YRF Spy Universe film to release on the big screen. The movie is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Thank you in advance @iHrithik sir!!! Can’t wait to hunt you down to give you a special return gift Kabir… #War2 https://t.co/cLVtgTtgQd — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 16, 2025

