The wait is over! The makers of The Great Grand Superhero have unveiled their much-awaited track “Dushman Ka Dada,” a full-powered desi superhero anthem packed with swagger, madness, and unstoppable energy.

Great Grand Superhero Track: Dushman Ka Dada

Starring Jackie Shroff, the song perfectly captures the quirky aura of the film’s mysterious superhero, who may not follow the rulebook but is always ready to take on every challenge in his own larger-than-life style. From aliens and chaos to full-blown superhero vibes, Dushman Ka Dada turns the madness up several notches while keeping the fun completely intact.

The energetic anthem has been backed by the Zee Music Company, composed by Ajay Jayanthi, penned by Arushi Kaushal, and powered by the dynamic vocals of Amit Trivedi, whose infectious energy makes the track instantly memorable. With its catchy hook, playful lyrics, and full-on superhero swagger, Dushman Ka Dada gives audiences a closer glimpse into the entertaining world.

More About Great Grand Superhero

The trailer of the Great Grand Superhero, where aliens are invading and kids are pinning all their hopes on one unlikely hero, has been receiving accolades for its unconventional, fun narrative.

The Great Grand Superhero also stars Prateik, Smita Patil, Bhagyashree Dasani, Sharat Saxena, Mihir Godbole, Durgesh Kumar, Saharsh Shukla, Shivansh Chorge, and Kumar Saurabh.

Backed by Zee Studios and Amdavad Films, The Great Grand Superhero is written and directed by three-time National Award-winning filmmaker Manish Saini.

Dushman Ka Dada is out now across all platforms. The Great Grand Superhero arrives in cinemas on 29th May 2026.

Listen to Dushman Ka Dada here:

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